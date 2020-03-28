With closures of public facilities happening left and right around the state due to the coronavirus pandemic, the list is dwindling for outdoor family activities.
In Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties, however, boat ramps remain open ... for now.
To keep them open, some in the Southwest Florida community are encouraging boaters to be mindful when using the public boat ramps.
“Common sense is a nice commodity for those who have it,” said Van Hubbard, a long-time boat captain out of Stump Pass Marina in Charlotte County. “(As long as you) don’t get too many people close together, (boating) seems like a good way to get people out of the house.”
There are concerns that if boaters congregate on sandbars or riverbanks in large numbers, it may cause local authorities to shut down boat ramp access.
“If you want the privilege of using boat ramps and going out on a boat and keeping some facilities going, don’t abuse it and don’t be defiant because that’s not going to be a happy ending,” Hubbard said. “Especially, since kids are out of school, if people continue to do foolish stuff (by gathering in large parties) and rafting up too close together, it is not going to have a happy outcome.”
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch also encouraged boaters to use common sense when it comes to using public boat ramps.
“If we use our heads and practice being on top of this, we are going to get through this,” Deutsch said. “It makes sense to keep parks (and ramps) open (because it’s an) opportunity for people to get out. As long as people don’t get on top of each other at the boat ramps, I think it makes sense to keep them open.”
Charlotte County had opted to close their boat ramps and parks, but reversed their decision Tuesday.
“My understanding is (boat ramps are) pretty safe places,” Deutsch said. “You are certainly separated and are providing positive recreation (as long as people) follow the rules and keep their distance and are doing what government and health officials have instructed us to do.”
Sarasota County representatives did not want to comment on the issue.
In DeSoto County, most boat ramps remain open despite park closures. Access to the Brownville boat ramp at 1885 N.E. Brownville St., Arcadia, is shut down since the ramp lies within the park, which is closed off by gates. DeSoto County also has advised boaters to practice social distancing and other hygiene measures suggested in regards to the coronavirus.
“While the county does not have any plans to close boat ramps at this time, we are encouraging residents and visitors to heed the warnings from our local and state health officials regarding the importance of social distancing,” County spokesperson Tara Poulton said. “Please be safe and do all you can to slow the spread of coronavirus.”
