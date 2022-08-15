The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new COVID-19 community guidelines last week.
Revised guidelines regarding health care, congregate living and travel settings will be released later, a CDC news release states.
Most notably, the new guidelines say social distancing is no longer necessary, and they no longer recommend people exposed to COVID-19 automatically quarantine.
“(P)hysical distance is just one component of how to protect yourself and others,” they state. “It is important to consider the risk in a particular setting, including local COVID-19 Community Levels and the important role of ventilation, when assessing the need to maintain physical distance.”
Like 64 of the state’s 67 counties, Charlotte and Sarasota counties remain at a high level of community transmission, according to the CDC. In such areas, it recommends wearing a mask indoors in public; keeping current with vaccines; and getting tested if you have symptoms.
People who have been exposed to COVID but are asymptomatic need not quarantine, the CDC says now, but should wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day.
These changes, and others, are warranted, it says, because “with so many tools available to us for reducing COVID-19 severity, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic.”
Those tools include vaccination, boosters and treatments, it says.
Much of the agency’s advice is unchanged: isolate if you have COVID-19, or are sick and suspect you might; if you test positive, stay home for at least five days, wearing a mask if you must be around others; end isolation only after five days, and then only if you’re fever-free for 24 hours without medication and your symptoms are improving, or you never had symptoms.
You should consult your doctor before ending isolation if you were severely ill or have a weakened immune system, the guidelines state.
Even after ending isolation, the CDC recommends wearing a mask through day 10; avoiding people who are likely to get very sick until at least day 11; and restarting isolation if symptoms worsen.
By the numbers
The latest Weekly Situation Report on COVID from the Department of Health wasn’t available by press time Friday. But CDC data through Aug. 10 show the state averaging about 8,000 new cases a day, down from a little more than 10,000 cases a day in the July 29 report.
The reports are published every two weeks.
Department of Health and Human Services data show that hospitalizations have declined recently statewide. The 4,137 people hospitalized Thursday were the fewest in about a month.
ICU occupancy is also lower, though still at the level it was a couple of weeks ago — 444 patients Thursday.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hasn’t seen a sustained decrease in patients, reporting a COVID census of 100 people or more on 13 days out of the last 18 days it reported, including 102 on Friday.
The ICU census has remained low, however, hitting double digits only once since the beginning of July. It was three patients on Friday.
But the hospital has reported 24 more COVID deaths in that period, and 698 since the start of the pandemic.
Monkeypox
Cases of monkeypox continue to climb nationally and in Florida.
The CDC reported 10,768 cases nationwide as of Aug. 11, with the most cases in New York (2,6187), California (1,892), Florida (1,053) and Texas (815).
Florida’s Department of Health had a more current number Friday, reporting 1,085 suspected and confirmed cases.
Sarasota and Charlotte counties are still only reporting one case each.
Miami-Dade County now has had the most cases, with 420. Broward County has reported 389 so far.
