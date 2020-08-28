VENICE — Though face masks are still optional in many areas, Venice requires most people to wear one, as do a number of businesses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with an update Friday, reiterating that everyone 2 and older should wear a mask “in public settings around people who don’t live in your household and when you can’t stay 6 feet away from others.”
There’s an exception for people who have trouble breathing or who can’t remove a mask without help.
The CDC recommends masks made of two or more layers of a washable, breathable material. Masks with valves or vents or that are intended for health care workers are not recommended.
The mask should be worn over the nose and mouth and fit around your face with no gaps. Some companies make masks designed to fit children properly.
People who wear glasses should look for a mask that either has an adjustable nose wire or that fits tightly around the nose.
The CDC advises the effectiveness of gaiters — nose, chin and neck coverings — and face shields isn’t known.
Putting the mask on
First, wash your hands. Then, handling the mask by the ties or ear loops, put it on and adjust it for full coverage. Don’t touch it again until you’re ready to take it off.
Removing the mask
Untie the ties or remove the ear loops and take off the mask, being careful not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Fold the mask and throw it away securely if it’s disposable. If it’s washable, put it in a safe place to be included with your laundry.
Wash your hands.
Washing your mask
If your mask is machine washable, use regular laundry detergent and wash and dry it on the hottest settings. If it’s not, follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
By the numbers
The state reported 89 deaths Friday, the lowest daily number in more than two months. But at the same time, the number of cases reported rose for the fourth straight day.
For Friday that likely was because the number of results reported was the highest in six days. The test positivity rate went down from 6.31% on Thursday to 5.73%, the fifth day in the last week it’s been below 6%.
Sarasota County reported 43 new cases Friday, a slight increase above the 30, 31 and 29 cases reported the previous three days but within the range if cases over the last two weeks. The county also had three new deaths.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 39 COVID-19 patients Friday, up two from Thursday. Only six were in the ICU, however. Its seven-day positivity rate is down to 2.8%.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had six COVID-19 patients Friday and one employee quarantining at home.
SMH has had 86 patient deaths, while Venice Regional has had 11.
