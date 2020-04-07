LAUREL — The Laurel Civic Center’s After School Homework Assistance room may not have any students or volunteers, but it does have computers that are ready for distribution.
Students in Sarasota County began remote learning April 1.
The school system provided one laptop to every family who needed a computer in order to make sure students had access to their new learning model.
In households with more than one child, students will need to share the computer, which can present challenges, according to Empowering Youth Program Coordinator John Jefferson.
“Laurel Civic is committed to helping our students during this transition,” he said. “We accepted a donation of 40 refurbished desktop computers to be distributed to families that have two or more students in the household.”
On March 31, Jefferson and Program Assistant Kim Jansen distributed desktops to families using a drive-thru system.
