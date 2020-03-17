Charlotte Behavioral Health Care is temporarily limiting inpatient services they offer beginning Friday, in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
CBHC also will temporarily close its Recovery Center substance abuse residential program, a press release the company sent out Tuesday afternoon read.
“At this time, we are expanding use of telehealth services within our community and outpatient departments in order to limit face to face contact, and minimize patient and staff risk of exposure,” Chief Operating Officer Sarah Wright wrote.
Telehealth is where health professionals talk to patients via live face-to-face video. Telehealth will be available for all new and existing patients for services including: assessments, medication management and therapy.
The facility will still be open to receive Marchman and Baker Act patients and those in need of inpatient psychiatric or detox services.
Effective Wednesday, the facility’s Self-Help and Recovery Exchange (S.H.A.R.E) Spot will also be temporarily closed until further notice.
Share Spot members will have access to Peer Support phone outreach services during the closure, Wright explained.
To schedule a Telehealth appointment or change an existing appointment, call 941-639-8300 and select option 4.
