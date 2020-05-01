VENICE — Though July 4 is still two months away, circumstances resulting from the coronavirus pandemic have already forced the cancellation of the city’s annual fireworks display.
“The coronavirus and related financial and operation implications necessitated the cancellation of this year’s event,” City Manager Ed Lavallee wrote in an April 30 message announcing it.
Even before social distancing guidelines were put in place and the county closed public beaches, special events in the city had been canceled through April.
The beaches opened for limited activity this week and those limits come off Monday, though beachgoers are expected to continue social distancing.
But in the crowds attracted to the beach for the fireworks “it would not be possible to manage social distancing standards, along with providing the other necessary crowd management, traffic control and public safety tasks,” Lavallee wrote.
Financial considerations both for the city and the Sertoma Club of Venice, its partner in the annual show, played a part in his decision, he wrote.
Just this week the City Council asked staff to report on cost-cutting options to avoid major impacts on the city’s finances from the economic downturn.
“The city budget is under close scrutiny to conserve expenses where possible as a safeguard against future revenue losses from the pandemic,” Lavallee wrote.
And because of the cancellation of special events, organizations like the Sertoma Club, which contributes about $10,000 each year toward the cost of the fireworks, “have experienced their own financial challenges,” he wrote.
“As much as the public enjoys the annual fireworks display, under these circumstances it is prudent to defer this elective expense,” Lavallee wrote.
