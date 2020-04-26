SARASOTA — Privacy laws have kept Sarasota Memorial Hospital from sharing any of its success stories in the battle against COVID-19, but it finally got to do so Thursday.
After 25 days in the hospital’s COVID-19 critical care unit, Steve Hefler, a pediatrician who lists an office in North Venice, was transferred to a step-down unit.
A YouTube video shared with consent shows that to get there he passed through a hallway lined with hospital staff applauding him.
The procession stops only for a brief connection with family via FaceTime — and for him to be serenaded by his favorite song, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
Hefler was admitted March 28 and was placed in the critical care unit the next day.
On his second day in quarantine he had to be sedated because his organs were failing, according to a GoFundMe page his family set up. He also had to be placed on a ventilator.
That same day his cellphone ran out of power.
Patients are allowed to have their phones in ICU but the hospital doesn’t provide chargers and staff can’t bring theirs into quarantine.
Fortunately, a nurse donated a charger so that even though Hefler was unconscious, his phone could be held to his ear to hear his family’s voices.
“Every time he hears his grandchildren’s voices over his phone, his blood pressure rises (in a good way),” they wrote at the time. “He can hear us. And while he is not out of the woods yet, we continue to hope and pray for this miracle recovery to continue.”
The goal of the GoFundMe page, started April 2, is to raise $100,000 to buy chargers for COVID-19 patients in ICU across the country. So far, more than donors have contributed over $34,000.
To contribute, visit: TinyURL.com/y8zdhmgv.
