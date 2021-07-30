VENICE — Florida remained a COVID-19 hotspot this week, reporting a 41% increase in cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The numbers in the state’s Weekly Situation Report often differ from what’s been reported to the CDC but the report for July 30 hadn’t been released by deadline.
The 103,299 cases on the CDC website for July 23-29 were 10 times more than the number reported for the week beginning June 11 and only 4,000 more than the total for the weeks of June 11, 18 and 25 and July 2 and 9 combined.
The seven-day positivity rate of 18.37% is the highest the state has recorded since the pandemic began. The rate has gone up every day since June 14.
The number of deaths declined compared to last week, dropping to 301 from 358. The state reported zero deaths on July 23, however. It averaged 50 a day for the other six days of the week.
The surge has been attributed to the delta variant of the coronavirus, which is accounting for more than 80% of the new cases nationwide.
On Tuesday, the CDC revised its masking guidelines based on a new study showing the variant is infecting more fully vaccinated people in so-called “breakthrough” cases and is causing viral loads in them similar to what unvaccinated people experience.
The agency is now recommending that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in indoor public places and that everyone in K-12 schools mask up regardless of their vaccination status.
Neither recommendation is binding on the public, though some state and local mandates are being enacted elsewhere.
The Florida Legislature passed a law in this year’s session that gives Gov. Ron DeSantis the authority to overturn mask mandates issued by local governments, though he hasn’t yet acted against the few that have been put in place recently.
Citing the Parents Bill of Rights that became law this month, he signed an executive order Friday that permits parents to ignore a mask mandate adopted by a school district.
The mask rule that was in effect in Sarasota County schools expired June 30. The most recent position taken by the School Board, prior to the current surge, is that masks will be optional.
