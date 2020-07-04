VENICE — The U.S. reported more than 50,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, a new daily record. The record was broken the next day.
One-fifth of those cases on Thursday — 10,109 — were in Florida. That was another record. The state reported 9,488 cases Friday, but with only 10 deaths.
Sarasota County reported 106 new cases Thursday, second only to the 119 cases reported Wednesday, and then 107 on Friday.
And Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) set records for hospitalizations, with a census of 56 COVID-19 patients Thursday and 61 on Friday, 16 of them in ICU.
SMH is getting the bulk of the infected patients in the county in the resurgence of the virus, CEO David Verinder said in a video message Wednesday.
Doctors Hospital has had relatively few patients, according to spokesperson Monica Yadav, though it reinstated visitation restrictions Thursday as a precaution.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health never loosened its rules on visitors. It had two COVID-19 patients on Thursday, and one employee who tested positive was quarantined at home, Marketing Director Julie Beatty said.
Verinder said that at the outset of the pandemic SMH officials knew they were in a marathon but “I don’t think any of us really realized how much of a marathon it would be.”
The COVID-19 census was as low as eight patients in May, with none in the ICU, he said. While that was cause for celebration, he said, preparations for an anticipated second wave were being made.
“Unfortunately, we have seen our census go the other way,” he said, with the rate of positive test results going from less than 1% to 7.8% for the last seven days.
And because hospitalizations doubled in a week and a half, the current trend is troubling, he said.
“It’s concerning for hospitals, but it ought to be concerning for every citizen in this state,” he said.
In March and April, Verinder said, SMH was seeing more elderly patients, often admitted from nursing homes, where the disease struck hard. Sixty-three of the 98 COVID-19 deaths in the county were long-term-care facility residents or staff.
“I think nursing homes have locked down very successfully and kept COVID out of those facilities,” he said.
Now, the average age of patients is much younger, which means the virus is infecting people because of “community spread” — being acquired without a known contact with someone who has it.
It can take up to 14 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear, if they do at all, but the disease can be transmitted regardless.
And this is a holiday weekend, when people are used to getting together, he said.
“When they go back and they see their families and they go see friends and they see their mother and their father or their grandparents, that’s when they can spread it and we end up with those patients here,” Verinder said.
SMH is prepared to deal with a further surge of patients, if there is one, he said. It has plenty of ventilators and can go from 62 ICU beds to more than 100, if necessary.
Whether it will be depends in large part on public behavior. Hand-washing, social distancing and masks continue to be major elements in the battle against the virus.
People should be wearing a mask everywhere they go, he said.
“I know that masks aren’t comfortable,” Verinder said. “I know they’re inconvenient. I also know it’s summertime in Florida and it’s very hot outside.
“But we all need to make those kinds of sacrifices to make sure we get this disease under control.”
Hospital officials have urged the county to make mask-wearing mandatory, as the city of Sarasota and the town of Longboat Key have done.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis has said that enforcing such an order or law would be not be “enforceable in a practical way.”
The County Commission went on record Thursday endorsing the state surgeon general’s recommendation that states residents should “wear face coverings in any setting where social distancing is not possible.”
“In addition, the commissioners also support the decisions that businesses make regarding COVID-19 safety measures in their establishments,” a news release stated.
The Venice City Council has debated whether to make masks mandatory without officially voting on the idea. In one meeting a motion failed for lack of a second while in another meeting no motion was made.
The city has largely followed the county’s lead in imposing COVID-19 restrictions.
