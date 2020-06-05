Just two weeks ago, DeSoto County had 97 positive cases of COVID-19.
Since then, that number has more than doubled to 245 cases as of Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.
A majority of these new cases have been reported in large batches, with 39 new cases reported by the county May 28, and 27 cases added June 5.
DeSoto County Department of Health's planning consultant Brandi Newhouse said there could be "several reasons as to why it may seem like there is an increase in cases in DeSoto County including a delay in laboratory processing times or an increase in testing."
This spike is not attributed to the prison system, nor long-term care facilities, according to Department of Health and Florida Department of Law Enforcement data, as the DeSoto Correctional Institution has had only two positive tests of staff members and no positive test results for inmates, as of Friday. There have also been only two reported positive cases in DeSoto County long-term care facilities, as of Thursday.
Newhouse did not directly address where exactly the spike in cases came from.
"The increase in number of positive cases is a result of Florida’s greatly expanded efforts in testing for COVID-19," Newhouse wrote in an email to the Sun. "The state continues to expand its testing capacity and accessibility, to ensure that anyone who needs a COVID-19 test, gets a test. The Department of Health is working to ensure that the underserved communities have access to testing. As more testing is done, there will be an increase of positive cases of COVID-19."
More than 2,800 people have been tested for COVID-19 in DeSoto County, according to the Florida Department of health, with 245 of those being positive, putting the county's positivity rate at 8.7%
Joseph Pepe, the health officer for both Charlotte and Hendry counties, told the Charlotte County commissioners earlier this week that Hendry had experienced an explosion of coronavirus cases. Approximately a fifth of the county's cases, or 118 cases, were attributed to one migrant farmworker camp. Now, the state is focused on these workers before they head off to another state to pick another crop.
The DeSoto County Department of Health is offering drive-thru testing at their clinic at 1031 East Oak St. in Arcadia and asks for people to call 963-444-0815 if they feel the need to get tested.
The state as a whole also saw an increase in cases this week, with 6,991 new cases. This is the highest weekly jump the state has seen in new cases since the state hit its peak with 7,700 new reported cases between April 3 and April 10.
An additional testing site in Port Charlotte opened Thursday at the Publix at Port Charlotte Crossing, 4265 Tamiami Trail.
Testing here is free and available to anyone over the age of 18, regardless of symptoms. These walk-up parking lot test sites will be able to conduct 100 tests a day.
Here are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, as of Friday, compared to last week's numbers:
Florida
- Total positive cases: 61,488 (+6,991 from last week)
- Deaths: 2,660 (+247 from last week)
- Total hospitalized: 10,794 (+812 from last week)
Charlotte County
- Total cases: 481 (+35 from last week)
- Deaths: 72 (+10 from last week)
- Hospitalizations: 128 (+10 from last week)
Sarasota County
- Total Cases: 658 (+36 from last week)
- Deaths: 85 (+8 from last week)
- Hospitalizations: 167 (+2 from last week)
DeSoto County
- Total Cases: 245 (+74 from last week)
- Deaths: 7
- Hospitalizations: 32 (+8 from last week)
Lee County
- Total Cases: 2,200 (+353 from last week)
- Deaths: 114 (+13 from last week)
- Hospitalizations: 443
