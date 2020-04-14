VENICE — Venice Regional Bayfront Health continues to report few cases of COVID-19 but it acknowledged a second patient death Tuesday.
“It is with great sadness that I share that a second patient has died,” Marketing Director Julie Beatty said via email. “Our prayers are with the family and all of those impacted by this illness.”
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported another two deaths Tuesday, bringing its total to 12.
According to the Department of Health, 14 people in the county have died from COVID-19.
It’s unclear whether that includes these three deaths.
Three people are hospitalized at Venice Regional with the illness, and 25 at SMH. There were 233 positive test results countywide as of Tuesday.
SMH has had 16 employees test positive. They’ve been monitored at home, as have two Venice Regional employees, one of whom also works for another health care system.
Officials said 19 people who live or work in a long-term care facility in the county have tested positive but the state doesn’t disclose the names of the facilities.
Plasma provided
SMH has begun its clinical trial of so-called convalescent blood — antibody-containing plasma donated by people who have recovered from COVID-19.
The first units of convalescent plasma were given to two patients Monday as part of the study, which is a joint effort with Suncoast Blood Centers, which collects the donated plasma, and the Mayo Clinic, which is coordinating the Food and Drug Administration-approved study, according to a news release.
The hospital is also conducting a clinical trial of a potential antiviral drug, remdesivir, under the supervision of the FDA.
More beds, more deaths
A leading report on the demand for hospital services to treat COVID-19 patients has again pushed back its projected date of peak demand in Florida.
As of Monday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says demand will crest on May 3, not April 26, which could affect the effort to “reopen” the state.
However, it’s also projecting a surplus of about 600 ICU beds when it originally forecast an 860-bed shortage.
The ICU bed vacancy rate in the county was 35% Tuesday afternoon.
The institute revised its projection of deaths in the state upward, to 4,748 from 3,999 with a one-day peak of 124 on May 6.
The projections are based on the assumption that by April 19 Florida will have implemented at least three of the social-distancing measures the Institute considers key to controlling COVID-19.
But by its standards only two are in place: a stay-home order and school closures. The state hasn’t imposed severe travel restrictions or deemed enough businesses nonessential.
