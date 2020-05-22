VENICE — Though it was the place that reported the first COVID-19 case in the state, Sarasota County didn’t become a hotbed for the virus.
With 550 cases through Thursday, the county ranked 15th of 67 in the number of cases statewide.
But because the county’s demographics skew older, the virus continues to have a disproportionate impact on its residents.
Of the 565 people who had tested positive through Friday morning, 29% had been hospitalized. The state rate was 19%.
And the 70 people who died of COVID-19 represent 13% of the positive diagnoses, compared to 5% of cases statewide.
Of those deaths, only three people were under the age of 65. One of those, however, was in a 28-year-old man.
Statewide the median age of people testing positive is 49; in the county it’s 66.
Documents note 35% of the cases in the county were in people in a long-term-care facility — more than double the state rate of 17%. The 41 deaths in long-term care facilities in the county rank seventh in the state.
Ten of the deaths were patients at Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center and eight were patients at Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota.
Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota reported six deaths, while no other long-term care facility in the county had more than three.
The only area in which the county ranked better than the state is in cases in correctional facilities. The county has reported only one, which is officially 0%, while 5% of cases statewide have been in people who are incarcerated.
Over the last 14 days the number of new cases in the county has ranged from two to 41 and the percentage of people testing positive has fluctuated from 0.4% to 10.5%.
The best day by percentage was also the day the most tests were conducted: 1,272.
