SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital has begun the public phase of its clinical trial of REGN-COV2.
It’s an antibody “cocktail” that attacks the “spike” protein by which the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 attaches itself to human cells.
A virus can’t replicate without a host cell, so if it’s denied one, it can’t proliferate.
It’s hoped that REGN-COV2 will at least reduce the severity of COVID-19, if not prevent someone exposed to it from getting sick.
In pre-trial testing the cocktail “completely obliterated the coronavirus at relatively low concentrations,” said Dr. Manuel Gordillo, medical director of SMH Infection Prevention and Control.
SMH began administering the experimental treatment to inpatients two weeks ago, the first hospital in the state to participate in the trial.
When it was announced, hospital officials said there would ultimately be three phases, with the second one involving people who are infected but not sick enough to be hospitalized.
The first such person was enrolled Monday. Nineteen people have been enrolled in phase 1.
The third phase will involve people who have been exposed but who are asymptomatic, to see whether the cocktail might prevent symptoms from developing.
Two other hospitals in the state are participating in the trial, along with nearly 150 other research sites in the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Chile, according to an SMH news release.
People who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two days and experienced at least one symptom within the past five days may be considered for the trial.
SMH will screen potential participants, with those who are accepted being chosen to receive a single intravenous treatment of either the antibody cocktail or a placebo.
They will be monitored at home and receive standardized care. Researchers will follow up with phone calls, with nurses collecting nasopharyngeal and blood samples to test the progress of the virus.
For more information, call the Sarasota Memorial Clinical Research Center, 941-917-2225, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By the numbers
SMH has seen its COVID-19 numbers dropping over the last two weeks, and it’s a trend CEO David Verinder hopes will continue.
The seven-day positivity rate in testing is down to 6.9%; the patient census was 102 on Friday; and ICU occupancy was 25, less than half of the recent peak, according to the SMH website.
It did have one patient die, however, bringing the total patient deaths to 57.
The message to the community remains the same, Verinder said in a video update: “Stay diligent.”
That means keep wearing a mask, observing social distancing and maintaining hand hygiene, he said.
Because the spread of the disease has slowed, the hospital is not having to delay any nonemergent surgeries right now, he said. And as a reward to staff, an appreciation pay program has been implemented.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health reported having 10 COVID-19 patients Friday, and nine staff members who have tested positive quarantining at home.
Three patients died this week, according to Director of Marketing Julie Beatty, making a total of seven since the pandemic began.
Sarasota County reported a total of 147 new cases, the most in a week, with a positivity rate of 5.7 percent, the 11th day in a row it’s been in single digits.
Statewide, there were 8,983 new cases, the lowest number in four days and fifth consecutive day the total was under 10,000.
The positivity rate of 10.57% was the lowest in more than two weeks, on the most tests in six days.
However, for the fourth consecutive day the state set a record for the number of deaths reported — 257.
That brought the state death toll to 6,843 people.
