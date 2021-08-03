MURDOCK - The Charlotte County Tax Collector's Murdock Circle office is reopening Wednesday after closing Monday due to a COVID positive case among employees, the office confirmed Tuesday.
The Community Development building, also at Murdock, was also closed due to employee COVID cases. This building is where people file building permits and other related tasks.
Even one positive case is enough to close the tax office temporarily, Executive Assistant Jennifer Gogal said in Tax Collector Vickie Potts office. The tax collector's offices have closed on several occasions due to COVID cases.
"The well-being of our customers and our staff, that's our priority," Gogal said.
The office was reopened after cleaning to mitigate the effects of the virus.
Community Development Director Ben Bailey said he is hopeful about reopening the Community Development building.
"If no new cases arise and everyone returns to health soon we hope to be back open sometime next week," Baily said.
Currently, Community Development staff are working remotely.
Tax Collector information is available online at taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov. A kiosk for renewing and printing vehicle registration and decals is available during store hours at the Quesada Commons Publix Super Market, 19451 Cochran Blvd.
The delta variant of COVID-19 is now considered to be as contagious as chicken pox, meaning it could infect up to 90% of people in close contact.
