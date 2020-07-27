VENICE — The Department of Health-Sarasota County has set two by-appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing dates in South County this week.
Both take place from 8 a.m. to noon.
The first is Wednesday, July 29, at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S. on the island of Venice.
On Thursday, July 30, testing will be held at Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
The Department of Health-Sarasota will have 100 COVID-19 tests available per day per site. Appointments are required as demand for testing is high, officials say.
Residents wanting to get tested must call in advance and make an appointment. If they do not, they will not be tested, officials say. To be evaluated and to make an appointment, call 941-861-2883, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DOH Sarasota is prioritizing COVID-19 testing for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, recent loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health-care setting.
Additional testing without appointment
The following state-run COVID-19 testing sites have been established for anyone regardless of symptoms, with no appointment necessary.
• Publix at Port Charlotte Crossing, located at 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,or until capacity is reached.
• Robert L. Taylor Community Center Walk-up testing site, located at 1845 34th St. Sarasota, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, or until capacity is reached.
• The Mall at University Town Center Drive-thru testing site, located at 299 University Town Center Drive Sarasota, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, or until capacity is reached.
