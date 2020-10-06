SARASOTA COUNTY — For the second time in a couple of weeks the Sarasota County School District has redesigned its COVID-19 dashboard.
The District announced the changes in an email Tuesday afternoon.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since school began appears on the dashboard again, and now there are separate dashboards for all of the District's charter schools, not just some of them.
The charter schools aren't using a universal format, however, so not all of the information available for noncharter schools appears.
Among charter schools, only Island Village Montessori School had as many as three cases, all of them in students. The school reported that 15 staff members and 79 students have been excluded — told to quarantine because of exposure to a positive case.
Exclusion, or quarantine, is for 14 days, while isolation, for testing positive, is for 10 days.
Seven charters reported no cases among staff or students, though three had a total of nine students told to quarantine.
Students are expected to report contact with anyone who has tested positive regardless of whether or not it occurred at school.
Among noncharter schools, 17 staff and 61 students have tested positive since Aug. 31. Four staff and nine students are currently isolated because of a positive test and six staff and 204 students are quarantined because of exposure to a positive case.
Riverview High remains the school with the most exposure to the virus: one staff member positive and 12 students positive since the start of school.
Fourteen noncharter schools have yet to report a case.
Venice High has had three staff and five students test positive. No other South County school has had more than four cases.
Middle schools, which have only three grades, account for just five cases among staff and students. Elementary schools, with Pre-K through fifth grade, have had 28 cases and high schools, with four grades, have had 34.
Combination schools (eight cases) and the District office (3) make up the balance of the cases.
The district’s dashboard is updated Monday through Friday at 3 and 7 p.m. based on information provided by the Department of Health.
The dashboard is at SarasotaCountySchools.net.
By the numbers
The state's COVID-19 numbers since Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered to move to Phase 3 of reopening have remained pretty steady, neither rising as a result of the relaxation of precautions nor continuing the downward trend that led to his decision.
Notably, the number of patients hospitalized leveled off, even ticking upward Tuesday.
Florida reported 2,285 new cases Tuesday after two days when there were fewer than 2,000.
Another 92 deaths were reported and the positivity rate was 5.26%, the highest in two weeks and the first time it was over 5% in two weeks.
Sarasota County had 35 new cases and three deaths with a positivity rate of 4.28%. The rate has been over 4% on three of the last four days after being under 4% for five straight.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, up from 15 on Monday. Five were in the ICU compared to two Monday.
The hospital's seven-day positivity rate was 1.9%. In the seven days ending Oct. 2 it had been 1%.
