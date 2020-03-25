As some hospitals report shortages in supplies needed to protect their healthcare workers from the coronavirus, area hospitals say they have what they need for now.
Some, though, are accepting donations to prepare for a potential surge in patients.
Facilities spoke of their situations.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health:
“As part of our preparedness for the presence of COVID-19 in our community, we are carefully monitoring our resources as a facility, particularly our supplies and our personnel,” said spokesperson Julie Beatty. “In an abundance of caution as COVID-19 spreads in our community, and with the increased global shortages of supplies, Venice Regional Bayfront Health is now gratefully accepting donations of needed medical-grade supplies. This includes medical grade N95 respirators, loop surgical masks, face shields, hoods, isolation or surgical gowns, gloves, PAPR machines, thermometers and flocked swabs along with disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.”
Sarasota Memorial Hospital:
“So far, we have been able to work with our vendors and partners to meet current needs and follow all CDC guidelines to safeguard patients and staff,” said Spokesperson Kim Savage. “Given the supply shortage across the nation, however, we also are working with our local and state government agencies to access emergency supplies should our inventory drop to a priority level.”
Donations of sealed, commercially produced medical supplies (gloves, N95 masks, etc.) are being accepted by appointment only. If you have these items to donate, please email healthconnection@smh.com or call 941-917-7011.
To donate handmade surgical masks or gowns: Please email your contact information and donation details to healthconnection@smh.com or call 941-917-7011.
Doctors Hospital:
“At this time, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota has sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment to care for our patients and our community,” said spokesperson Monica Yadav. “Based on reports from areas experiencing large patient surges, supplies of the N-95 and level 3 masks are needed. If community members have these supplies, please contact the hospital at 941-342-1100 and we will make arrangements to collect the donations. We have received many offers for homemade masks. At this time we ask that people please keep those and we will reach out to the community, if and when we need those.”
Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Englewood Community Hospital:
“At this time, Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Englewood Community Hospital are not experiencing a shortage in our Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” said spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin. “Our team continues to evaluate the quantities and usage of PPE. Based on reports from areas experiencing large patient surges, supplies of the N-95 and level 3 masks are needed. If community members have these supplies, please contact us at 941-624-8167 and we will make arrangements to collect now. We have received many offers for homemade masks. At this time we ask that people please keep those and we will reach out to the community, if and when we need those.”
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda:
“Our hospitals have been preparing to respond to the potential surge in patients and we are working in concert with the health department,” said spokesperson Bevin Holzschuh. “We are reviewing our inventory and protocols regularly as CDC guidance is revised and continue to determine ways to conserve not only supplies but our personnel as well.”
