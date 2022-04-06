SARASOTA — COVID-19 is still around, but at a level so low that the public is justified in relaxing precautions against it, Dr. Manuel Gordillo of Sarasota Memorial Hospital said on Tuesday.
“You have to give something to the people,” he said, because they’re exhausted from two years of coping with a pandemic.
But we should be prepared to put our guard back up if there’s another surge, as there is in other parts of the world right now from variant BA.2, which has become the dominant strain in Florida, he said.
Gordillo, head of Infection Prevention and Control at Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH), said that the SARS-CoV-2 virus will continue to mutate and recombine, and there’s no way to be sure what the results will be.
It may weaken and become endemic, like the flu, but right now that’s “wishful thinking,” he said. Or new, deadlier strains may appear, as happened with delta.
The COVID-19 census at SMH is the lowest it’s been in months, Gordillo said, with just 13 patients and only three in the ICU — two in Sarasota and one in Venice.
“The problem is we don’t know how long this will last … but we’ll take it,” he said.
The hospital’s seven-day positivity rate has ticked up over the last month, however, and the state has seen the number of cases rise over the last two weeks, though not exponentially.
Statewide, hospitalizations and ICU occupancy were up on Monday as well.
Still, full visitation has been restored for most SMH patients, he said, and pre-procedure testing for COVID-19 is no longer required for patients who won’t be spending the night.
Personally, Gordillo said, he goes maskless indoors in places that have good ventilation but wears a mask otherwise.
The fact that testing, quality masks, vaccines and treatments are available justify relaxing now, he said, though he still urges people to get vaccinated or boosted ahead of any new outbreak.
Gambling on being able to wait until a surge starts is risky, he said. That’s especially true for people who are immuno-compromised from cancer treatment or a transplant, or who have multiple comorbidities, such as obesity or heart or lung disease.
The older you are, the more important it is to get the extra booster, he said.
The exception is if you’re one of the 40% of Floridians who contracted the omicron variant between December and today. Those people “boostered themselves,” he said, and can hold off — again, unless they’re at elevated risk.
Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a new warning system based on the local seven-day positivity rate, the incidence of COVID-19 per 100,000 population and the hospitalization rate, it’s reacting to the presence of the virus, not predicting it.
The CDC has sites testing wastewater to detect COVID-19 before an outbreak but none locally and only four in the state, Gordillo said.
Similarly, the federal government has rolled out a program called Test-to-Treat, offering both testing and immediate prescriptions for COVID-19 medication at participating pharmacies because oral COVID-19 medication must be taken within five days of infection.
There are only two such sites in the county, however — the Walgreens stores at 1490 South U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice, and 3550 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, according to aspr.hhs.gov.
Gordillo said home tests are “fairly reliable,” but less so when the virus is scarce because false positives are more likely. Still, he said, people should order the free tests available through COVIDtests.gov to have them on hand if needed.
If there’s another surge, he said, pharmacy and store shelves will be empty again.
