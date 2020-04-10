SARASOTA — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state appears to be plateauing and positive tests in the county are no longer rising exponentially, according to Sarasota Health Officer Chuck Henry.
But, he cautioned at a news conference Friday, the predicted peak of the coronavirus in the state is still about a week away — possibly longer, depending on the forecasting model you look at.
"We still have a lot of work to do," he said.
Henry said the county's mobile testing site will have seen about 1,000 people at the end of testing Saturday. Testing will be paused again while the Department of Health evaluates the need for it and whether there are better ways to reach undertested populations.
The county has an ample supply of testing kits, he said, and is receiving more.
The most important thing is that county residents not let up on social distancing, he said, calling it "the best public tool we have."
During Easter weekend families will want to get together but they should consider virtual gatherings, or at least avoid groups of more than 10 people and stay at least 6 feet apart, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said.
"As a community, we will continue to flatten the curve," he said.
Sheriff Tom Knight said that his office fielded a lot of calls on Friday, April 3, when Gov. Ron DeSantis' safer-at-home order went into effect. And the weekend was "chaotic," he said, because some businesses were uncertain whether they are considered "essential" under the 30-plus page order.
In those circumstances, he said he considered his officers to be more ambassadors than law enforcers, so first encounters with them wouldn't be negative.
"Our job was more to go out there and make people understand it," he said.
Almost all businesses that were open but shouldn't have been either closed after the order was explained or found a way to comply with it, he said. Two unnamed businesses are being handled through attorneys, he added.
People are getting used to following the restrictions and compliance is high, he said, so there's no need right now for additional regulations, though "the governor has all the tools in the toolbox."
"I don't believe in smothering this community," Knight said.
