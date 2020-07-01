VENICE — The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sarasota County on Tuesday was 35 — more than twice the number reported two weeks ago but down two-thirds from the record of 103 set on June 25.
It was the fewest cases reported locally in more than a week, but it was also the fewest test results reported in at least two weeks. Of the 259 results reported, 13.5% were positive. The number was 12.4% Monday.
That’s triple the overall rate of 4.2% in the county since the pandemic began.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) has seen its rate of positive test results go from less than 1% at the beginning of the month to 7% Tuesday.
Health care professionals’ concern that rising numbers of COVID-19 cases would translate into more hospitalizations appears to be valid.
SMH had 50 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, more than the peak of 43 in May.
The hospital took the unusual step of submitting a guest column to the Venice Gondolier urging, among other things, that local governments mandate the wearing of cloth masks in public places.
The city of Sarasota adopted such an ordinance Monday. It has a few exceptions but applies both indoors and outdoors. The first violation gets a warning, with a mask. The second violation comes with a $50 fine.
The ordinance went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and expires in 60 days unless renewed.
Both the county and the city passed on adopting a mask order last week.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis advised the commissioners that he wouldn’t be proposing a mask ordinance or executive order because, while legal, neither would be enforceable “in a practical way.”
The City Council discussed taking action but only Mayor Ron Feinsod advocated for a mask requirement, saying it would give the public more confidence to visit local businesses. His colleagues said the businesses should decide what their mask policy should be.
Similarly, Gov. Ron DeSantis has declined to order the state’s residents to wear a mask, though he hasn’t precluded local jurisdictions from doing it.
Several have, and a few have ordered beach closures prior to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The state banned consumption-on-premises sales of alcohol at bars last week but has imposed no other restrictions in response to a spike that has seen the number of COVID-19 cases rise from about 100,000 to more than 150,000 in a little over a week.
In a reversal from the early stages of the pandemic, New York is now requiring visitors from Florida to quarantine on arrival. So are New Jersey and Connecticut.
