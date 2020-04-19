The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is scheduled to host three coronavirus testing sites − by appointment only − this week.
In Charlotte County, there are no similar efforts planned at this time, according to Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason.
As far as Sarasota is concerned...
Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria, according to an April 18 DOH-Sarasota press release. Appointments will be limited as more testing opportunities could be scheduled.
The drive-thru testing areas include:
- North Sarasota: Tuesday, 4/21, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. - R L Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
- Mid-County: Thursday, 4/23, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel
- South County: Friday, 4/24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port
In the release, it was noted that all patients must have an appointment to be tested and to call 941-861-2883 to be evaluated and scheduled for an appointment.
