GPVolunteer01xx19D.JPG (copy)

Bruce Isbell, president and volunteer with FISH, a completely volunteer based organization, dedicated to providing transportation for area residents, discussed the need for volunteers with residents at Gran Paradiso. The organization is suspending service because of COVID-19

NORTH PORT — Nonprofit Friends in Service Here also known as F.I.S.H., has temporarily suspending their services amid coronavirus concerns. 

The service been in North Port since 1974 and uses volunteer drivers to provide transportation for people with no transportation to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice.  

Under "normal circumstances," FISH President Bruce Isbell said, they typically provide 30 to 35 rides per week.

Isbell said FISH services are suspended until at least April 30, and will resume as soon as it is safe to do so.

For more information, visit www.fishofnorthport.org

