SARASOTA — The Florida Department of Health is releasing weekly reports disclosing how many residents and staff in long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.
There’s 17 facilities within Sarasota County who made the list. Most are in Sarasota. Most have one person who tested positive recently.
Angels Senior Living at Sarasota had eight residents and two staff that tested positive.
Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota, an assisted living facility, had 10 residents transferred out of the facility after testing positive; two staff tested positive.
Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home, reported it has 10 resident cases, 10 transferred out of the facility — and nine staff members who tested positive.
In South County, two facilities each had one case. Harborchase of Venice, and Magnolia Acres in Englewood each reported one resident tested positive.
The South County facilities and their numbers include:
• Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center previously reported six deaths.
• Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center previously reported three deaths.
• Consulate Health Care Center of Sarasota previously reported one death.
• Crossbreeze Care Center in Sarasota previously reported one death.
• Life Care Center of Punta Gorda previously reported one death.
The data is not cumulative but reflects the information available for current residents and staff with cases as of the last week.
