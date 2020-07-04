VENICE — Odds are that a number of Venice-area businesses have had an employee test positive for COVID-19 and not made the information public.
Disclosure isn’t required and could have a detrimental impact on the business.
But Venice Pier Group (VPG) took the unusual step of notifying the public on Wednesday that an employee at Fins at Sharky’s had tested positive and explaining why the restaurant would remain open.
Messages went out on Facebook and to people on the VPG mailing list.
“I just felt like it was the right thing to do,” VPG President Justin Pachota said on Friday. “I wanted people to hear it from me and not from the rumor mill.”
The employee is the first and only one at any of VPG’s restaurants — Sharky’s on the Pier, Fins at Sharky’s and Snook Haven — to have tested positive since they reopened for indoor dining on May 4, he said.
He or she had no contact with the other restaurants, Pachota said.
The employee, who was not symptomatic in the restaurant, was removed from the schedule and sent for testing, and staff who worked with the employee were taken off the schedule as well, he said.
The email informs “Valued Customers, Family & Friends” of the positive test and that “(a)fter extensive contact tracing, we have determined that the employee who tested positive has not presented at a level of exposure that is critical to the staff or customers.”
“Due to the timeframe and the limited exposure since the employee last worked, we have chosen not to close but to stay open and continue our monitoring and sanitation efforts,” the Facebook post states.
Health regulations don’t require a restaurant to close if an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
The decision to keep the restaurant open was based on “my level of confidence in what we do day in and day out,” Pachota said.
That includes daily employee screening upon arrival; face masks on all employees; sanitation with hospital-grade disinfectants between guests; and single-use menus, the email states.
In addition, tables are at least 6 feet indoors and on the outdoor deck, as mandated by the state.
The restaurants continue to offer takeout and curbside pickup.
