VENICE — Local aviators, supported by the national Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, are applauding the FAA’s issuing of a recent federal aviation regulation.
The regulation helps pilots by extending the validity of expired or soon-to-expire medical certificates, flight reviews, recency of experience requirements for instrument pilots, and flight instructor certificates — in most cases — until June 30.
Venice Aviation Society, Inc. President Dave Wemberly said the extension will apply to flight school pilots and charter pilots that come and go from Venice Municipal Airport on a regular basis — as well as the many recreational pilots based in Venice for medical checkups and written flight reviews.
“It applies to commercial pilots as well as general aviation pilots for the same reasons,” Wemberly said.
If a pilot has a physical due but doctors aren’t doing those, or if a pilot has a “check ride” test due, the June 30 extension will assist, he said.
“It’s going to help a little,” Wemberly said.
Additional conditions tied to proficiency were attached to several provisions of the rule intended to provide relief from the near-total shutdown of flight training and testing caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Florida Flight Training Center at Venice airport, which survives largely on international students, was sold last year prior to the pandemic. Despite national flight restrictions put in place to fight the spread of COVID-19, it’s doing OK — albeit with reduced flight operations.
Alan Hawkins, CFO with Florida Flight Training Center, and its sister company Florida Flight Maintenance, were required under its lease to stay in operation since it provides aviation fuel and maintenance of aircraft.
Hawkins said they normally have around 50 students. A group of 20 completed their classes just before the pandemic hit and overseas flights were halted, although some stayed on and have been unable to get back to India.
“We’re playing catch up now,” Hawkins said.
He’s grateful for the locals who decided to earn their instrument certification during this time, and for existing students who’ve decided to do some extra work while stuck in Venice.
Waiting in the wings are students from Germany, India and Italy, ready to fly to Venice, Florida for their instrument training, Hawkins said.
