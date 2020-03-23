SARASOTA – The Florida Center for Early Childhood is continuing services for children and families during COVID-19 crisis, it said in a news release.
It has decided it will "provide critical mental health support and counseling through confidential phone and video services rather than in-person sessions," it said in a news release.
Clients are receiving "communication about therapy options moving forward. In cases when services cannot be provided remotely, such as our Starfish Academy Preschool, we are temporarily suspending operations."
“We are in unchartered territory,” said Kathryn Shea, CEO of The Florida Center. “One thing we do know is that more families than ever will need support, especially as so many are already facing hardships like poverty, substance abuse, and physical or mental health challenges. Our goal is to continue providing resources for caregivers that promote children’s healthy development and ultimately prevent child abuse.”
It encouaged families and children to visit www.thefloridacenter.org "for positive approaches to handle the emotional stressers."
It said new tips and resources were going to be added to it on a regular basis.
For more information, email info@thefloridacenter.org or call 941-371-8820.
