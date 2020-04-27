PUNTA GORDA — The Florida International Air Show board of directors has opted to cancel “Wings Over Charlotte Harbor” for 2020, citing coronavirus and other reasons.
The board was considering moving the annual event to the harbor due to runway construction at the Punta Gorda Airport, the show’s longtime home.
“Perhaps after life gets back to a new normal, we can regroup with City Council and Charlotte County to plan for 2021,” FIAS Chairman Dana Carr told the Sun in an email.
In order to make the move from the airport to the harbor, FIAS representatives submitted an event application to the city earlier this year.
The City Council gave the organization a “tentative approval” during a March 4 public meeting. That application has now been withdrawn by FIAS.
Carr cited multiple reasons for canceling the show, including:
The coronavirus effect
“I am personally disappointed to have canceled the air show for 2020,” Carr said. “No doubt the community needs events to look forward to in these trying times.”
In the event’s 39-year history, the only other time the show was canceled was in 2015 due to loss of a major sponsor, according to Carr.
Punta Gorda’s ‘excessive’ fees
Carr said the city fees were “staggering,” listing fees such as $10,000 to 15,000 for fire, $11,000 for police, $5,800 for temporary road signage, plus park rental.
“This was all with no city grant funds to (help) cover,” Carr said. “These city fees make it financially unfeasible to provide a free air show.”
FIAS was considering offering the 2020 airshow for free to the community, unlike their recent airshows.
“The COVID-19 (virus) has not allowed open discussions with the City Council or department heads,” Carr said. “Previous inquiries for city financial support have fallen on deaf ears. Needless to say, FIAS is not encouraged by the city’s lack of enthusiasm for ‘Wings Over Charlotte Harbor’.”
City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert said the city’s biggest worry is safety.
“The main concern all along for the city has been the safety and welfare of those attending and participating in the event,” Reichert said. “COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding Centers for Disease Control future guidelines for large events is also a key consideration.”
“(We know) the city was in favor of the air show; however, the excessive fees were the stumbling block,” Carr said.
A lack of support from city business, “specifically Fishermen’s Village”
“(We) have expressed support of ‘Wings over Charlotte Harbor ... knowing that many plans still had to be worked out regarding the organization of the event,” said Fishville marketing director Kathy Burnam.
“We expressed to event organizers (FIAS) our concern that alternate parking sites would need to be a priority to accommodate the massive number of visitors anticipated to attend the event,” Burnam said. “To date, we had not received updates on how this concern would be remedied.”
Carr said that he has had several discussions with Burnam “assuring (FIAS) would provide off-site parking with shuttle buses.”
As of March, FIAS projected attendance for the 2020 event to be up to 5,000 people each day. Part of the plans included multiple road closures − including West Retta Esplanade.
Carr said FIAS had been working with Fishville since summer 2019.
The suspension of construction for Sunseeker Resort by Allegiant Air
“We had been working closely with Sunseeker for the 2021 show to highlight opening of the resort,” Carr said.
Allegiant paused construction at the resort in March in response to coronavirus.
“Although the world is presently closed,” Carr said, “as things open up, people will need events. ‘Wings over Charlotte Harbor’ could (have been) an economic boost to Punta Gorda and Charlotte County.”
