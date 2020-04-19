Florida National Guard units will begin testing at long-term care facilities in Charlotte County beginning tomorrow (Monday), according to a press release from Charlotte County government.
As reported in the Sun last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis had said he would be deploying National Guard units to expand testing capabilities in facilities around the state.
The Charlotte County Office of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health will coordinate with National Guard units to identify facilities where testing will be done.
“We have seen clusters of positive cases in nursing homes and so additional testing (from the Florida National Guard) will help us identify positive cases and treat them accordingly,” Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason told the Sun in an email.
The National Guard has the resources, Gleason said, and they are coordinating with the state on testing supplies around the world.
“We get all testing supplies from the state … swabs, test kits, etc.,” Gleason said. “Those are divided up by the state (however). So areas of concentration for outbreaks have been getting the lion share of those supplies such as Miami, Orlando, Alachua County … big cluster areas.”
Gleason said that while Charlotte County hasn’t seen community-spread positive cases, they have seen clusters in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
“We put in a request and the National Guard is in response to that,” Gleason said. “We are asking residents to not jam up the 911 emergency line because they see military-style equipment and uniformed personnel. They are here strictly to expand testing capacity.”
One of the Florida National Guard strike teams is scheduled to visit Port Charlotte senior living community South Port Square. In an earlier Sun news report, the facility’s executive director, Brian Hess, said that they are scheduling an upcoming strike team visit.
“We are pleased to accept and welcome the support of this team,” Hess said. “We have implemented and will continue to follow the guidelines and recommendations of these agencies to protect our residents and employees.”
