LAUREL - Laurel Civic Association, in partnership with the All Faith's Food Banks, has 150 free prepackaged food boxes available for distribution Wednesday.
The boxes will be made available in drive-by fashion on a first come, first served basis, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Laurel Civic Association, at 509 Collins Road, Laurel.
Last week the Laurel Civic temporarily closed its youth programs until further notice.
"During these unprecedented times, Laurel Civic is working to address needs now and plan for the unknown future," said Ben Petro, adult program coordinator. "We are working with the Sarasota County School District to supplement their plans and will keep you posted as resources become available."
Currently, partial adult services are being offered by appointment only and will comply with social distancing and other safety recommendations during those appointments, Petro said.
If you need assistance, contact him by either calling 941-483-3338 or emailing bpetro@laurelcivic.net.
