VENICE — Restaurants that have stayed open as essential services have been limited for several weeks to takeout and delivery.
City Manager Ed Lavallee has given them a third option: “mobile food dispensing vehicles.”
By executive order he has waived any code provision that would bar food trucks in the city, by virtue of his authority under Florida law to “ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community under a declared emergency.”
The city considered creating a food truck court along Tamiami Trail by the circus property a few years ago but abandoned the idea, so there are no provisions in the city code permitting mobile food dispensing vehicles.
Former Mayor John Holic raised the idea of allowing them last month, reaching out via email to restaurant owners he knew to have one, as well as to some City Council members, suggesting it as a way to give residents “a variety of meals without having to drive for it” when everyone is being urged to stay home.
Holic’s idea was that the city establish several locations where food trucks would be allowed to operate, with the participating restaurants circulating among them.
Lavallee ‘s executive order, issued Thursday, leaves it up to the food truck owner to find a location that’s at least 150 feet away from any residence and 500 feet away from any “actively operating” restaurant.
Only two food trucks can operate from the same parcel, the order states.
Justin Pachota, president of Venice Pier Group, was disappointed to learn about that potential limitation.
He said he’d like to see several food trucks based at the Wellfield because it’s centrally located and accessible with plenty of parking.
But it might also need permission from the county. Though the park is city owned it’s county operated and the county shut it down several weeks ago.
Still, Pachota said he’ll be turning in his application for a food truck permit next week.
“It’s definitely worth a shot,” he said.
The Pier Group, which operates Sharky’s on the Pier, Fins at Sharky’s and Snook Haven, has been offering takeout and delivery, he said, but revenues are only about 2% of what they normally would be.
Staying open is “more for our sanity than it is for our wallets,” he said.
But it has enabled him to give 70 to 75 of his employees 15 to 20 hours week to keep them afloat, he said.
And it helped him find the silver lining in the red tide outbreak of a couple of years ago.
“Everybody kind of knew what we had to do,” he said. “And they knew we’d take care of them because we did it before.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.