VENICE - It’s one thing to grieve a loved one’s death. It’s another to grieve their death during a pandemic.
With the increasing spread of the COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against domestic travel, preventing out-of-state families to join together for a funeral.
Funeral homes are tasked with figuring out how to follow guidelines suggested by the CDC while still honoring the life of the dead.
"All funerals are being put off for now," said George Kalbfleisch, of Toll Bros. Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, in Venice. "Whenever they can start again, there will be hundreds of funerals to schedule."
Kalbfleisch anticipates a long time before most ceremonies remembering loved ones is completed.
"If it ends within a month, it will still take until the end of the summer to hold all the services," he said. "Both funeral homes and churches will be busy."
Justin Baxley, vice president of business development for Foundation Partners Group who works with Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory, said there's "a substantial amount of fear right now surrounding so many aspects of the coronavirus."
“It’s a very difficult time for families,” Baxley said.
Eric Johnson, owner of Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation in Punta Gorda, noted the pandemic has created "very unusual circumstances."
One way funeral homes have adapted to the unusual times is by using video conferencing tools.
Though virtual funerals are not the same thing as in-person services, “the fact that family can be involved from across the globe is a wonderful ability we have nowadays,” Johnson said. “From what I have seen, families are relieved that we can stream funeral services to those that cannot make it down.”
Very few people can come to the actual ceremony, though. Less than 10, per the CDC.
“How we gather as a community is going to look different for some time,” Baxley said.
To make that handful of people feel less alone in the room, despite the virtual togetherness, Charlotte Memorial has developed the Rose In Place program. With it, friends and family who cannot attend the service can call the funeral home, offer condolences to share with the family, and those words will be written on a single white rose. Those white roses are then each placed on individual chairs in the chapel.
“It’s a physical presence for a family,” Baxley said. “These roses represent all of the people that care about you and wish they could be with you.”
Funeral homes can hold remains for a period of time if a family really wants a memorial service later with the dead present.
“This, however, is very rare,” Johnson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.