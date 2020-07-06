SARASOTA — The Child Protection Center Inc. announced thas it will receive a $7,500 grant for virtual programming from the COVID-19 Response Initiative of Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation.
The grant supports CPC’s Children and Families Supervised Visitation Program, which transitioned to providing virtual visits during the pandemic.
CPC has seen a sharp increase in the number of visits being performed despite a reduction of funds, according to a CPC press release.
One hundred virtual visits were conducted in the month of April, while 109 were conducted in May. By comparison, in Fiscal Year 2019, 746 total visits took place.
Established in 1995, the visitation program provides a safe place for children to interact with parents without the stress of being in the middle of a family argument, or observing a parent who is impaired by substance abuse, and without uncomfortable conversations that include adult topics.
About 70 Sarasota County citizens serve as CFSVP volunteers who supervise visitation between children and families identified as being at heightened risk of physical or emotional harm due to parenting behavior.
To learn more, visit CPCsarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
