SOUTH VENICE — Shannon Hoyt, CEO and executive director of Habitat for Humanity South County, issued a letter this month to its homeowners urging them to continue to make their mortgage payments — and offering them assistance in finding financial resources to whether the pandemic.
To help, Habitat is waiving late fees for April and May.
“We are closely monitoring the details of any economic benefit programs that pertain to our organization’s operations and our homeowners,” Hoyt said in the letter to homeowners subsidized by Habitat. “Some of our homeowners have contacted us to share their personal stories of how they have been impacted by job loss. We are urging homeowners in this situation to explore community and government assistance, including the enhanced unemployment assistance through the CARES Act.”
According to Hoyt, 14 families have reached out about having hours cut or losing jobs. Some self employed homeowners had to stop their businesses.
“Our guess is we will have more come forward,” Hoyt said. “They’re struggling.”
Still, that’s only 10% of the 145 homeowners under an agreement with Habitat of South County, less than the national unemployment rate.
Hoyt said Habitat homeowners typically have a lower mortgage delinquency rate.
“They put in usually 18 months of effort just into getting into the house,” she said. “They have skin in the game.”
She said they pay a little each month for mortgages.
“Our mission is that every family deserves a place to stay. So, if they are having a problem, the first thing is to connect them to government resources, and walk with them through that. ...If you have someone who has a job loss, we’ll connect them to provide a job. Same with a medical problem.”
Hoyt said Habitat is currently facing a bleak financial picture: less revenue coming in, fewer volunteers, and fewer donations.
That’s despite last month’s Giving Challenge, which raised $38,000, which was surprisingly far above last year’s amount.
“We’re just really proud of … in this time we’re living in … people are generous, giving a little where they can. If we all give a little, we can really have a good impact,” she said.
Before COVID-19 hit, Habitat South County’s goal was to build 10 new homes.
Now Habitat hopes it can finish the six currently under construction.
“It’s definitely affecting all facets of our business,” Hoyt said. “We’ll still aim for that goal of 10 houses. Our building will be a little slower. Maybe instead of taking 18 month to go through the process, it might take 24 months,” Hoyt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.