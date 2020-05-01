SARASOTA — Hospitals are wasting no time trying to get operations back to normal.
That's "operations" as in surgeries, now that Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that his ban on elective procedures ends Monday.
Hospitals are allowed to resume elective procedures provided they maintain the capacity to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients, are available to work with long-term care facilities and have sufficient sourcing of personal protection equipment, the governor said Wednesday.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota all plan to resume elective surgeries Monday and are advising patients who had operations postponed to contact their doctors about rescheduling them.
“Rescheduling health care procedures that have been delayed is important so health conditions do not deteriorate," Dr. Ann Piscitelli, VRBH chief of staff, said in a news release. "We also want to assure everyone that it is safe — and essential — to seek immediate help in an emergency department for serious health emergencies like chest pain, heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening conditions.”
Patients will be tested for COVID-19 prior to surgery in the hospital or at the HealthPark. COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in an area of the facility away from other patients.
VRBH has typically had only a few COVID-19 patients on any given day.
Visitor restrictions for inpatients remain in effect with exceptions for end-of-life situations, according to the news release.
“We are focused on ensuring the safety of everyone by ramping up slowly," VRBH CEO Karen Fordham said. "We are taking every precaution to protect patients and our team members.”
Hospital-affiliated Gulf Coast Medical Group physician practices will reopen beginning Tuesday, though telehealth services will still be available as needed, the release states.
Sarasota Memorial
SMH's full range of surgery and testing services will be back online Monday
"All of SMH’s operating rooms, robotic surgery suites, cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology labs, endoscopy/brochoscopy procedural suites and its Cape Outpatient Surgery Center will resume normal operations on Monday," it stated in a news release.
Even under the ban the hospital performed nearly 3,000 surgeries, but procedures such as joint replacements, hysterectomies and hernia repairs had to be postponed, according to the release.
Between the ban and patient concerns about possibly contracting COVID-19 in the hospital, CEO David Verinder said recently, patient volumes were down 40-70% across SMH's range of facilities. The loss of revenue led to employee furloughs.
SMH has been testing high-risk and medically indicated patients for COVID-19 up to 72 hours before an operation and has rapid on-site testing available if needed.
“I am confident that we have the expertise and infection prevention precautions in place to safely resume operations for all of our patients and team caring for them,” Verinder said via the news release.
Doctors Hospital
Doctors Hospital announced new protocols to enhance safety as patients return for elective procedures.
They include COVID-19 testing; screening of all patients, visitors, and staff; masks on all staff and caregivers; and the removal of high-touch items such as magazines and water fountains, according to a news release.
Surgical patients will not be in areas where anyone tested positive for COVID-19, the release states.
“Most elective surgeries are not optional procedures, but rather surgeries that could be temporarily postponed," said CEO Robert Meade. "We are hearing stories of people who are in pain and their conditions may be impacting their quality of life and health. We are ready to move forward to provide needed care.”
