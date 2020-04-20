The real estate market during the COVID-19 pandemic has sellers worried about people, potentially with a virus, coming into their homes.
Buyers are worried about the seller’s home health status. Realtors are worried about both.
Some homes are being pulled off the market to wait out the pandemic.
Others are pushing to get a sale or purchase finalized.
Emotional market
Helen Moore, with Michael Saunders in Venice, said how the market is doing largely depends on the housing market you’re in.
“Venice is a unique micromarket in our particular corner of Florida. People buy and sell for their own reasons. Here, it isn’t typically a matter of moving for another job. It’s more retirement, or they want a different lifestyle, or they want to do more socializing. So, motivations are different,” Moore said.
She said people are still buying and selling but it’s early to discuss trends.
“Getting through the loan and title process can take 30 to 60 days, so those are still coming in from December and January or February,” she said. “But it’s not at the former pace. There’s less speculation in the market.”
In March 2020, Michael Saunders had an all-time high, year over year, record month for closings, she said.
“Now we’re seeing more of an emotional response in the market. I have a few homes on the market where (I see that).”
One tenant traveled to Asia, returning in March, and had to self-isolate — taking that residence “effectively” off the market. Another man was worried about people coming into his unit that may have COVID-19.
“We’re doing a lot of video showings now. Walk-throughs … a drive-through the neighborhood. That’s satisfying some of the demand. They don’t want to go into somebody’s house and touch somebody’s stuff.”
Technology has been “our friend,” she said.
FEWER OPEN HOUSES
Moore sees less “tire-kickers” at open houses. There’s been a weeding out of those less serious buyers who might otherwise attend just to see what’s on the market, or to gather ideas on how to show a house, she said.
“It’s serious buyers and sellers out there now, versus speculators,” she says. “I’m optimistic. Just think what the pent-up demand will be like when this is over?”
Jason Ester, Realtor with Re/Max Anchor in North Port, is fascinated with the market’s peculiarities, and hopeful, too, despite what he’s seeing in the North Port market.
“I just had four sales that fell apart in the past week,” Ester said. “Two lost their deposits. Buyers have really dried up.”
“Both (potential) buyers said, I’ll just hold off until this (pandemic) blows by and will get back to you. Yet, I look at the data and in the past week there were 321 new listings, and another 268 under contract. So, things are moving,” he said.
He said people trying to sell want to do it quickly but people are not visiting. He said a company that tracks showings said they have dropped off by 70-80 percent.
“Sales have leveled off the last two weeks. What buyers there are, are serious,” he said.
Data also shows 102 properties in the North Port area were recently taken off the market temporarily, Ester said.
“The sellers are saying, we’ll talk about it at the end of the month.”
LENDERS TIGHTEN
There are other concerns brewing in the lending world.
“One of my buyers recently got a text from the VA about their pre-approval” being reconsidered, Ester said. “For a VA loan, this is pretty scary. This is the first I’ve heard of it.”
She called it “scary.”
“I want to see this market on the upswing. I’m hoping we get some pent up demand after this is over,” he said.
The National Association of Realtors issued an email newsletter on April 8 called, “Mortgage and Personal Finance & COVID-19 FAQs.” It address some concerns with passage of the CARES Act and regulatory actions underway.
“Wild swings in mortgages rates have hampered many deals,” according to NAR. “Initially, rates jumped hurting many transactions that were near closing.”
The Federal Reserve began buying mortgaged-backed securities March 20 to lower and stabilize rates.
“However, many lenders continued to tighten requirements because of problems getting mortgage servicers to take on new mortgages, particularly on lower credit or higher debt-to-income loans,” it said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.