NOKOMIS — The county is waiving standard fees applied at the Central County Landfill while Waste Management employees are out due to COVID-19.
Sarasota County announced it will suspend yard waste collection beginning this week.
The fee waiver is only for residents who live in unincorporated Sarasota County.
Residents wishing to dispose of residential yard waste must first call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 in advance to confirm residency, register for disposal and receive instructions about the revised disposal process.
Residents must provide identification such as a driver’s license or utility bill that matches the registration upon arrival at the scalehouse at 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis.
This program does not apply to commercial vehicles and does not apply to residents in the cities of Sarasota, Venice or North Port or the town of Longboat Key.
