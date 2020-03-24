Here are the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) statistics available for Florida and our area counties, as of 11 a.m. March 24.
Florida
Total Cases: 1,412
Positive Florida Residents: 1,330
Positive Non-Florida Residents: 82
Florida Deaths: 18
Monitoring: 1,249
Sarasota County
Total Cases: 26
Residents: 21
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 5
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 49 to 87
Average Age: 72
Men: 17
Women: 9
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 8
Case Designations
Travel-Related: 6
Not Travel-Related: 14
Travel Unknown: 6
Charlotte County
Total Cases: 3
Residents: 3
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 54 to 59
Average Age: 56
Men: 2
Women: 1
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 1
Case Designations
Travel-Related: 1
Not Travel-Related: 1
Travel Unknown: 1
DeSoto County
Total Cases: 1
Residents: 1
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 32 to 32
Average Age: 32
Men: 1
Women: 0
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 0
Case Designations
Travel-Related: 0
Not Travel-Related: 1
Travel Unknown: 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.