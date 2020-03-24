covidgraphic.jpg

Here are the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) statistics available for Florida and our area counties, as of 11 a.m. March 24.

Florida

Total Cases:  1,412

Positive Florida Residents: 1,330

Positive Non-Florida Residents: 82

Florida Deaths:  18

Monitoring: 1,249

Sarasota County

Total Cases: 26

Residents: 21

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 5

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 49 to 87

Average Age: 72

Men: 17

Women: 9

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 8

Case Designations

Travel-Related: 6

Not Travel-Related: 14

Travel Unknown: 6

Charlotte County

Total Cases: 3

Residents: 3

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 0

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 54 to 59

Average Age: 56

Men: 2

Women: 1

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 1

Case Designations

Travel-Related: 1

Not Travel-Related: 1

Travel Unknown: 1

DeSoto County

Total Cases: 1

Residents: 1

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 0

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 32 to 32

Average Age: 32

Men: 1

Women: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 0

Case Designations

Travel-Related: 0

Not Travel-Related: 1

Travel Unknown: 0

