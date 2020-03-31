Here are the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) statistics available for Florida and our area counties, as of noon March 31. The next update will be at 6:30 p.m. (Sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter, which arrives in your e-mail each morning and has the latest local and national/international news.)
Florida
Total Cases: 6,338 (Up by 865 in past 17 hours)
Positive Florida Residents: 6,096
Positive Non-Florida Residents: 1242
Florida Deaths: 77
Sarasota County
Total Cases: 71 (Up by 10 in past 17 hours)
Residents: 62
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 9
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 21 to 90
Men: 34
Women: 37
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 27
Charlotte County
Total Cases: 23 (Up by 5 in past 17 hours)
Residents: 23
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 28 to 93
Men: 10
Women: 13
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2
DeSoto County
Total Cases: 7 (Up by 0 in past 24 hours)
Residents: 7
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 27 to 91
Men: 5
Women: 2
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 2
