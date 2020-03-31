DayByDay.jpg

Florida Statistics

Here are the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) statistics available for Florida and our area counties, as of noon March 31. The next update will be at 6:30 p.m. (Sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter, which arrives in your e-mail each morning and has the latest local and national/international news.)

Florida

Total Cases: 6,338 (Up by 865 in past 17 hours)

Positive Florida Residents: 6,096

Positive Non-Florida Residents: 1242

Florida Deaths:  77

Sarasota County

Total Cases: 71 (Up by 10 in past 17 hours)

Residents: 62

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 9

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 21 to 90

Men: 34

Women: 37

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 27

 

Charlotte County

Total Cases: 23 (Up by 5 in past 17 hours)

Residents: 23

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 0

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 28 to 93

Men: 10

Women: 13

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 2

DeSoto County

Total Cases: 7 (Up by 0 in past 24 hours)

Residents: 7

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 0

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 27 to 91

Men: 5

Women: 2

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 2

Dashboard Instructions

To use the Dashboard below, you have a choice of the stats at the top or the map at the bottom. To view the stats, simply click on the left or right arrow in the top box. For the map, simply click on the map to get more information about a particular county. 

