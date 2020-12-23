Day by Day

Here are the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) statistics, including the number of vaccines given, for Florida and our area counties, as of 2:30 p.m. Dec. 23.  The next update will be 2:30 p.m. tomorrow, or possibly later if the state releases the numbers later. (Sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter, which arrives in your e-mail each morning and has the latest local, state and national/international news on COVID-19.)

Note: We have added COVID-19 testing sites to this report. You can find them at the end.

Florida

Total Cases: 1,234,399 (Up by 11,384 since yesterday)

Positive Florida Residents: 1,213,760

Florida Deaths: 20,874 (Up by 120 since yesterday)

Vaccinations: 68,133 (Up by 11,166 since yesterday)

Sarasota County

Total Cases: 17,299 (Up by 189 since yesterday)

Residents: 16,816

Non-Residents: 483

Vaccinations: 42 (Up by 11 since yesterday)

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 105

Men: 7,791

Women: 8,940

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 466 (Up by 0 since yesterday)

Hospitalizations: 999* 

Charlotte County

Total Cases: 6,742 (Up by 77 since yesterday)

Residents: 6,676

Non-Residents: 66

Vaccinations: 13 (Up by 5 since yesterday)

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 101

Men: 3,059

Women: 3,600

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 217 (Up by 0 since yesterday)

Hospitalizations: 598*

DeSoto County

Total Cases: 2,791 (Up by 33 since yesterday)

Residents: 2,775

Non-Residents: 16

Vaccinations: 2 (Up by 1 since yesterday)

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 100

Men: 1,687

Women: 1,079

Conditions and Care


Deaths: 51 (Up by 0 since yesterday)

Hospitalizations: 193

Lee County

Total Cases: 37,909 (Up by 402 since yesterday)

Residents: 36,994

Non-Residents: 914

Vaccinations: 88 (Up by 58 since yesterday)

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 103

Male: 17,267

Female: 19,415

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 645 (Up by 2 since yesterday)

Hospitalizations: 1,872*

* This is the Florida Department of Health's definition of "hospitalizations": "Includes residents and non-residents. “Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time."

DeathByDay.jpg

Area COVID-19 Testing Sites

• Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte

Hours: By appointment Monday-Friday

Details: Appointment is required at www.coadfl.org.

Ages: 5 years and older

• CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda; 24200 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte; 1760 S. McCall Road, Englewood

Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Details: Appointment is required. Register online at cvs.com.

• Robert Taylor Community Center Clinic, 1845 34th St., Sarasota

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.

Ages: All.

Details: No registration required.

• Drive-thru testing site: 100 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.

Hours:9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.

Ages: 5 and older.

Details: No registration required.

• Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia

Hours: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Thursdays

Details: No appointment or prescription needed. All are welcome.

• CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers

Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Sunday (last car to be admitted into the gate is 3 p.m. or when testing capacity reaches its limit)

Details: All ages. Government ID required. More info: leegov.com/covid-19/testing

