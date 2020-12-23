Here are the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) statistics, including the number of vaccines given, for Florida and our area counties, as of 2:30 p.m. Dec. 23. The next update will be 2:30 p.m. tomorrow, or possibly later if the state releases the numbers later. (Sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter, which arrives in your e-mail each morning and has the latest local, state and national/international news on COVID-19.)
Note: We have added COVID-19 testing sites to this report. You can find them at the end.
Florida
Total Cases: 1,234,399 (Up by 11,384 since yesterday)
Positive Florida Residents: 1,213,760
Florida Deaths: 20,874 (Up by 120 since yesterday)
Vaccinations: 68,133 (Up by 11,166 since yesterday)
Sarasota County
Total Cases: 17,299 (Up by 189 since yesterday)
Residents: 16,816
Non-Residents: 483
Vaccinations: 42 (Up by 11 since yesterday)
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 105
Men: 7,791
Women: 8,940
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 466 (Up by 0 since yesterday)
Hospitalizations: 999*
Charlotte County
Total Cases: 6,742 (Up by 77 since yesterday)
Residents: 6,676
Non-Residents: 66
Vaccinations: 13 (Up by 5 since yesterday)
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 101
Men: 3,059
Women: 3,600
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 217 (Up by 0 since yesterday)
Hospitalizations: 598*
DeSoto County
Total Cases: 2,791 (Up by 33 since yesterday)
Residents: 2,775
Non-Residents: 16
Vaccinations: 2 (Up by 1 since yesterday)
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 100
Men: 1,687
Women: 1,079
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 51 (Up by 0 since yesterday)
Hospitalizations: 193
Lee County
Total Cases: 37,909 (Up by 402 since yesterday)
Residents: 36,994
Non-Residents: 914
Vaccinations: 88 (Up by 58 since yesterday)
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 103
Male: 17,267
Female: 19,415
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 645 (Up by 2 since yesterday)
Hospitalizations: 1,872*
* This is the Florida Department of Health's definition of "hospitalizations": "Includes residents and non-residents. “Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time."
Area COVID-19 Testing Sites
• Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte
Hours: By appointment Monday-Friday
Details: Appointment is required at www.coadfl.org.
Ages: 5 years and older
• CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda; 24200 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte; 1760 S. McCall Road, Englewood
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Details: Appointment is required. Register online at cvs.com.
• Robert Taylor Community Center Clinic, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: All.
Details: No registration required.
• Drive-thru testing site: 100 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.
Hours:9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: 5 and older.
Details: No registration required.
• Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia
Hours: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Thursdays
Details: No appointment or prescription needed. All are welcome.
• CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers
Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Sunday (last car to be admitted into the gate is 3 p.m. or when testing capacity reaches its limit)
Details: All ages. Government ID required. More info: leegov.com/covid-19/testing
Dashboard Instructions
To use the Dashboard below, you have a choice of the stats at the top or the map at the bottom. To view the stats, simply click on the left or right arrow in the top box. For the map, simply click on the map to get more information about a particular county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
I was on bronchodilators and other inhalers for my Emphysema, it kept getting worse with severe shortness of breath. My primary care provider adviced i try a more natural approach and referred me to HERBAL HEALTHPOINT, i immediately started on their COPD FORMULA. The herbal formula treated and reversed my lungs condition. Go to their web page ww w. herbalhealthpoint. com......
Wear masks, be smarter than County Commissioners. (Not very hard.) And to Susanandbillfender@gmail.com (that was dumb) who cares where the spikes came from?
I am being smarter than the county commissioners by not wearing a mask. It’s unenforceable. Just a way for them to try to get their grubby little paws into our every day lives. I’m not a sheeple
Are these spikes in cases related to the influx of people from out of state?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.