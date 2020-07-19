LAUREL - Staff at the Laurel Civic Center are finally getting a break.
The center closed down Friday after concluding its Teen Empowerment Summer Camp. It reopens Aug. 17.
They've been busier than ever during the COVID-19 outbreak that began in March, providing immediate assistance to those impacted by the state mandated economic shutdown.
The center provided five COVID-19 testing sessions for the Sarasota Health Department — the only not-for-profit to be selected by the health department as a testing site.
Ben Petro, adult program coordinator, has been on the front lines helping provide people with rent and utility assistance and food distribution.
Working with All Faiths Food Bank, the center has been hosting mobile food distributions twice a month.
He said they had processed 88 rental assistance applications during May and June with another 20 now being processed, Petro said.
"That's a lot," he said. "There is a moratorium on evictions, but people are still being threatened with it ...We just have to continue to keep the pace up."
He assisted 43 families with finding funds to provide child care services in May and June so parents could go back to work, and 20 families with help paying utility bills. United Way of Sarasota County and United Way Suncoast are assisting, along with some FPL programs.
"We're all trying to work hard to help as many people as possible," he said. "Luckily, there are a lot of wonderful people out there that are helping us with donations."
Laurel Civic modified its After School Homework Assistance Program this year to support remote learning. Regular Zoom sessions enabled staff to check in with students and provide a social network for students.
About 40 computers were provided to students who didn't have a computer at home.
The summer Teen Empowerment program was also modified to ensure social distancing and remote participation.
Laurel Civic Executive Director Michael Fluker said this year's program had 30 kids. To maintain social distancing, they adopted a hybrid model with 15 students on site, and 15 off site for three weeks. Then they would switch.
"It's worked out well," Fluker said. "It's something new for children and staff."
Normally, the teen camp has a new theme annually and many field trips. The focus this year was supposed to be the medical field and job opportunities. Then COVID-19 hit. The field trips were cancelled as hospitals became ground zero for the pandemic.
Instead, the center reverted back to its successful Life Skills curricula focused on preparation for future careers.
"As a result of COVID-19 we've all had to change," Fluker said. "Laurel Civic had to change."
"It's been an interesting season," said Margaret Ann Behrends, director of development at Laurel Civic. "We're been reaching out to donors to keep them informed, and thinking about writing grants, just trying to figure out what we need and where to go find it."
Feedback from donors has been promising.
"They have been very generous and supportive," she said. "The Giving Challenge and Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust were both were very helpful to get our gifts matched. It makes our donors feel good to see their dollars are going even further."
Parents are happy, too.
"What we're hearing from parents is they are very appreciative that we continued the program," she said. "In the early summer, there was such uncertainty. The organization was concerned about even having a summer program. (Without it) parents were concerned their children would experience a summer slide."
She called Zoom "a bit of a game-changer."
"We've been fortunate to provide an environment where they could become more adaptive to a technological environment. We're really glad we were able to provide it."
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
