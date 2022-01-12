VENICE — A new COVID-19 testing site that opened in Venice Wednesday morning had a line around the block shortly after 8 a.m.
The Florida Department of Health, Sarasota County, and the city of Venice partnered with Sarasota-based Lab Services to open an additional walk-up testing site in the south parking lot of the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave.
Very quickly, it went from a walk-up site to a drive-thru site.
Testing will be offered 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Testing is free. PCR testing will be available.
Lab Services is a locally owned medical laboratory with high volume COVID-19 testing capabilities that DOH Sarasota has worked with throughout the pandemic. It is offering these services to the community at no cost to local government or the individual testing.
No appointments will be required, and anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms.
The new site is in addition to the four public sites currently operating in Sarasota County:
• Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota. This drive-through site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing.
• Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. This walk-up site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PCR COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day.
• Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota. This drive-through COVID-19 testing site will offer PCR testing only and will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port. This walk-up site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PCR COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day.
