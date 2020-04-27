VENICE — After pressure for transparency of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities, numbers were released.
The Florida Department of Health updated its website, publishing a list with the name of each facility by county that reported a case of the virus since March 2.
By Friday, Sarasota County reported 13 long-term care facilities reported at least one case of the virus, including three facilities in South County; two in Venice and one in Englewood.
Since the list was created, it has grown from 93 facilities to 313, and from 1,627 cases to 2,576 as of Thursday.
The Gondolier Sun reached out to the three South County facilities that made the list, with varying results.
Magnolia Acres in Englewood, a small assisted living care facility, didn’t return a number of phone calls.
Bay Breeze Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 61 beds located in Venice, associated with Consulate Health Care, referred the newspaper to a spokesperson. Messages were not returned
Only A Banyan Residence, in Venice, responded.
Blake Anderson, administrator, said Banyan made the list after a single staff person tested positive and was sent home. The staffer has since been cleared to return to work. No other cases have surfaced since.
Making the list resulted in an inundation of phone calls that Anderson fielded. The list, he said, implied “a state of operations that is inaccurate given the lack of detail provided to the public.”
The Florida Health Care Association reports it has made a number of recommendations to make the list more user friendly, like separating the number of staff from resident cases, and listing how many cases are current.
“Our only positive case was a staff member that tested positive nearly a month ago,” Anderson said.
The staff member self-quarantined at home following the test until they tested negative three consecutive times by the Department of Health.
“It would have been more valuable if it (the list) included information like if the facility’s case was active or inactive, if it was staff or a resident, how many cases were confirmed, etc. A family member would see the list and understandably assume the worst.
He said once it was clarified, people were relieved.
“Families understand that their loved ones living in a secure community with safety protocols that are diligently enforced and have access to PPE is safer than if they were to live at home. The residents miss their families being able to visit, as do the families missing the residents, but everyone understands the risk involved and is taking a conservative approach,” Anderson said.
Anderson said they adopted CDC recommendations “early” and “were able to keep this incident isolated to the staff member and prevented the spread to residents and other staff.”
He said they have no additional positive tests currently.
Village On The Isle CEO Joel Anderson welcomed the increased scrutiny.
“We believe the decision to release the names of these facilities is the absolute right call by the governor for everyone, including care providers, residents, families and staff,” Joel Anderson said.
With 450 residents and 300 employees, Village On The Isle implemented all the recommended federal stay at home guidelines at its facilities.
“We have had to transition very quickly to protect both residents and staff members from the risk of the virus,” Joel Anderson said. “Our team has worked non-stop to alter programs and services, including delivering all meals to their home and managing residents’ needs by ordering and delivering groceries and prescriptions.”
In early March, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the implementation of strict screening measures. That was quickly followed by a prohibition of visitation at all facilities.
Assessments were conducted at each of Florida’s 3,700 assisted living and nursing homes by special ambulance teams traveling throughout the state.
Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Health conducted “sentinel surveillance,” testing staff and patients voluntarily even if they did not have any symptoms.
What they found, DeSantis said, is “the spread is more significant among the staff.”
“It’s not that they weren’t following the protocols — in some cases they were — it’s just somebody didn’t show symptoms,” DeSantis said.
Florida Health Care Association’s Executive Director Emmett Reed issued a statement regarding the decision by DeSantis to begin identifying long term care facilities where positive COVID-19 tests have occurred. FHCA is a nonprofit that represents most of the state’s assisted living and nursing home facilities.
With 155,000 residents and 200,000 staff in all assisted living and nursing homes statewide, the fact that only 2,576 cases of coronavirus have turned up is remarkable.
“(It) shows just how seriously our members are taking the ongoing guidance that we receive to keep our residents safe,” Reed said. “The fact that so many long term care facilities in Florida are still free of positive COVID-19 cases is a testament to hard work, exhaustive planning, and dedicated caregivers.”
