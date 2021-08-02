The area is seeing COVID numbers soar in the last few weeks.
COVID cases in Charlotte County increased 71% last week compared to the week before.
The number of cases was 561 from July 23-29, the latest data reported by the state since it stopped reporting daily.
Sarasota County, at 1,417 cases, was up almost 59%.
DeSoto County’s cases at 112 for that week increased 250% from the week before.
A second person died in Charlotte County since the start of July, according to the county’s Department of Health.
Positivity rates — the portion of people testing positive — have exceeded the 10% hazard benchmark in recent weeks with 15% in Charlotte County, 22% in DeSoto and 13% in Sarasota.
Vaccinations are moving up, Department of Health local spokesperson Meranda Pitt said, with people getting their first dose in Charlotte County.
“This is a recent change suggesting more people starting their vaccination series,” Pitt said.
According to the weekly state report, 61% of all people in Charlotte County were fully vaccinated as of July 29 and 67% of people over age 12.
The percent fully vaccinated in DeSoto County was 41%. Sarasota County was 63% fully vaccinated.
The only hospital in the area that released the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID was the small DeSoto Memorial Hospital with two patients, on whom they could not release vaccination status.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin said the hospital “is continuing to experience a significant increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients we are caring for.”
Due to the increase, she said, the hospital will decrease visiting hours to 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and no visiting hours for COVID patients. Previous visiting hours were 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Englewood Community Hospital in Sarasota County is also seeing an increase in COVID patients, said spokesperson Julie Beatty, adding most are unvaccinated.
“The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” she said.
Bayfront Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Venice hospitals did not respond to requests for information by press time.
Florida has made national news recently with the second-highest rate of new cases last week after Louisiana, and the fourth-highest rate of deaths for last week.
Within the state, however, Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties ranked near the bottom — or less serious — of Florida counties in cases per 100,000 population.
Charlotte and DeSoto weekly new cases both came in a little under 300 per 100,000 population last week with Sarasota 327 cases per 100,000.
The most extreme outbreaks last week have been in the northern parts of the state including Jacksonville, Pensacola and small counties around that, excluding the college towns of Tallahassee and Gainesville.
The worst rate in the state last week was the small Gulf County on the panhandle with 946 cases per 100,000 people. The population there, however, is only 15,576. The Jacksonville urban area counties ranked right after that.
