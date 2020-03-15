VENICE — For many Sarasota County voters heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in Florida’s presidential preference primary, they may find a disturbing notice posted at their local precinct.
A notice directing them to another location.
With many poll workers quitting due to fears about the spread of the COVID-19 or coronavirus, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner issued an emergency order late Friday evening consolidating a number of polling places throughout the county.
Some of those changes affected precincts in South County including:
• Precinct 321, Colonial Baptist Church, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice which is moving to New Life Church, 5800 Tamiami Trail South, Venice.
• Precinct 525, Lift Church, 695 Center Road, Venice, which is moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.
• Precinct 531, Venice Gardens Civic Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd. Venice which is moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.
• Precinct 533, South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Road, Venice, which is moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.
• Precincts 537 and 539, Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4365 State Road 776, Venice, which are moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.
Turner said Saturday that 60 of his 600 poll workers had quit since cases of COVID-19 started appearing in the state.
“We were left with very few decisions here to be able to keep all of the precincts and polling places open as we are required by law to do,” Turner said. “I apologize to the public, but we have lost a number of poll workers.”
Turner added that he will have signs posted and workers present on Tuesday at the affected polling locations to assist voters and direct them to the new polling place.
Turner hopes that the changes are not too confusing to voters.
“I have a duty to the voters and I’m trying to help them exercise their constitutional right to vote and I know that’s difficult,” Turner said. “We have trying and trying to do our very best for the voters, working around the clock to get through this election to make it hygienic and the best experience that we can for them.”
As other officials have urged during the pandemic, Turner also encourages voters to practice social distancing if lines form at polling places and not stand close to one another.
If you are not sure of your precinct, check your voter registration card.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
As of Sunday, the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections had made no announcements about any changes to voting due to coronavirus concerns.
