SARASOTA COUNTY — With public schools closed at least until March 30, families who depend on free or reduced-price school lunches may be struggling to get their kids fed.
Some local restaurants and the Sarasota County School District are stepping up to meet the need.
The district announced Monday it will open drive-through meal service at select schools to provide meals for kids beginning March 23.
The meals will consist of a lunch as well as a breakfast for the next morning.
All children 18 and under will be provided free meals Monday through Friday each week until schools reopen, according to a press release from the district.
Parents and guardians can pick up a meal for their child from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children must be in the car in order for parents and guardians to receive the meal, according to the press release.
Until Monday, the district is recommending families contact local food banks and food pantries, including All Faiths Food Bank. Visit AllFaithsFoodBank.org for more information the agency recently announced the closure of some of its smaller pantries due to coronavirus concerns.
Meals will be available at these campuses:
• Booker High School, 3201 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota
• Fruitville Elementary School, 601 Honore Ave., Sarasota
• Garden Elementary School, 700 Center Road, Venice
• North Port High School, 6400 West Price Blvd., North Port
• Atwater Elementary School, 4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port
The school district’s Food & Nutrition Services department will attempt to accommodate a child’s allergen concerns.
Parents and guardians should email Kristen.Pulfer@sarasotacountyschools.net with allergen considerations, the school location for pick-up and approximate time of pick-up.
Some restaurants had already begun offering free or reduced price meals for kids.
Hashtag Pizza, a Venice food truck vendor open on Fridays and Saturdays, announced on Twitter it would help students with free lunches. Well-wishers donated $600 to the cause in just a few days.
“Parents of free lunch students, the schools sent out a paper at the beginning of the year stating that your student would receive free or reduced lunches. Bring this paper to Hashtag Pizza. We refuse to profit from your loss,” it posted on Twitter.
The idea was picked up on VeniceFoodies.com, which started tweeting #WeCare: Free Kids Meals. Within days a number of restaurants offered their own deals.
“During this time when our schools are closed unexpectedly, Flapjacks Cafe wants to aid our families in the community. We’ve been there. We understand,” the restaurant tweeted.
VeniceFoodies.com lists these deals currently being offered for kids and families:
Hashtag Pizza (food truck) • Free slices for students, up to 20 a day total • 18-inch thin crust pizza for $7 for free/reduced-price lunch students Venice Ale House • 20 free kids meals per day total • Kid’s meal includes burger and fries • Kids meals are by reservation only
Le Petit Jardin • Two free kid’s meals with each adult entree purchase • Pick up/take out/dine in
Burgundy Square • 15 free kids meals per day total, with reservation
Big Mike’s Pizza • Pizzas for students priced near cost • 14-inch cheese for $5, 16-inch cheese for $7, 18-inch cheese for $8 • Two free slices per kid, up to 40 kids daily
Shark Bites Deli • Free kid’s meals until school comes back
Flapjacks Cafe • Free meals for free/reduced-price lunch kids between 7 and 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon
Off The Wagon • Kids eat free with adult meal purchase on Thursdays
Obees • 15 free kid’s meals per day per location, by reservation only
Mad Dogs Hot Dogs • A free hot dog, chips and water; children must be present when ordering
Sausage Express (food truck) • 10 free hot dogs with chips a day at the food truck located in front of Lowe’s on U.S. 41 • Reserve for pick-up by calling 941-301-1900
