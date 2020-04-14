Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the Florida National Guard Monday to create more strike teams to significantly ramp up testing at long-term care facilities.
“We are raising the bar even further,” DeSantis said Monday, implementing 10 teams of four to take samples from willing residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
The teams will be visiting one Port Charlotte senior living community: South Port Square. The facility’s executive director, Brian Hess, told The Sun Tuesday that they are scheduling an upcoming strike team visit.
“We are pleased to accept and welcome the support of this team,” Hess said. “We have implemented and will continue to follow the guidelines and recommendations of these agencies to protect our residents and employees.”
Two residents have died at the facility due to the coronavirus, according to reports earlier this month.
“It’s critical to identify people who test positive as early as possible and this will help us do that,” DeSantis said. “People do carry this virus without a fever, without being symptomatic, and so you need to have a strike team going in and aggressively testing to try and preempt that.”
There are 1,135 total cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities, according to the Florida Department of Health, as of Tuesday morning. Forty-five of those are in Charlotte County, 19 are in Sarasota County, 18 in Lee County and two of those are in DeSoto County.
These teams have already tested hundreds of residents in south Florida, DeSantis added, and will visit the counties being most affected by COVID-19, “so primarily in southeast Florida,” he said.
There will probably be more teams in the future, depending on the amount of equipment available, DeSantis said.
Previously, DeSantis prohibited visitation at all long-term care facilities to prevent the spread.
Additionally, the Florida Department of Health developed 120 ambulance assessment teams to deploy preemptive measures to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 in the state’s long-term care facilities. Assessments were completed at almost 4,000 facilities, DeSantis said Monday, to determine immediate unmet needs and to promote appropriate infection control practices.
The DOH also immediately sent rapid emergency support teams to 93 facilities who have residents that have tested positive. These teams consist of an infection preventionist, local county health department staff, regional staff from the Agency for Health Care Administration, nursing staff, a Florida Infectious Disease Transportation Network team and an advanced life support ambulance.
Sentinel surveillance was also being conducted by the DOH in long-term care facilities where residents and staff were voluntarily tested for COVID-19 regardless of whether they had symptoms.
