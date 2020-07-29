VENICE — First responders continue to take the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since July 4th, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has had more than 48 staff test positive.
SMH currently has 27 staff members who are self quarantining at home after testing positive in recent weeks. Overall, about 3% of SMH staff, 219 employees, have tested positive during the pandemic, and the majority of that occurred after the “reopening” earlier this month, according to a SMH spokesperson.
On Friday, nine employees tested positive at Venice Regional Bayfront Health, more than the number of new COVID-19 patient admissions on that day.
On Thursday, the Sarasota County Fire Department announced five personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing its total to 17 since the pandemic hit.
To date, a total of 27 out of 1,000 Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three other county employees in three different departments tested positive over the past week, as well.
County officials say each department is working with the Florida Department of Health to conduct contact tracing and to provide thorough cleaning at each employee’s workspace and common areas.
