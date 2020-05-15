Since reopening some services and ramping up testing, the state has seen an increase in new COVID-19 cases this week.
The state recorded 4,939 new cases of COVID-19 this week, between May 9 and Friday — a slight uptick from the previous week's 4,471 cases.
The numbers of new cases each week has been rising for the past two weeks, after three weeks of declining.
Approximately 320 of those cases this week came from the region, including Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Lee counties. The region hadn't seen this many new cases in a week since April 18-24 with 328 new cases.
Last week, the state hit its highest point so far of new deaths at 355 from May 2-8. This went back down slightly this week with 248 deaths.
Charlotte County opened its first testing site Thursday at Charlotte Sports Park, with patients expected to get their results in about a week. About 185 residents were tested Thursday and Friday at the site. Department of Health staff are also conducting tests at this location next Tuesday and Thursday as well.
Because of this, officials expect additional cases reported in the area next week.
Here are the numbers from the Florida Department of Health as of Friday, compared to last Friday's numbers:
Florida
• Total positive cases: 44.138 (+4,393 from last week)
• Deaths: 1,917 (+248 from last week)
• Total hospitalized: 7,959 (+1,030 from last week)
• Total tested: 629,895 (+115,878 from last week); 7.0% positivity rate
• Cases over 65 years old: 26.0%
• Total cases in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 5,515 (+485 from last week)
• Total deaths in long-term care facilities (staff, residents, and those transferred out): 844 (+179 from last week); 44.0% of total deaths
Charlotte County
• Total positive cases: 367 (+55 from last week)
• Deaths: 38 (+7 from last week)
• Total hospitalized: 72 (+9 from last week)
• Total tested: 3,711 (+511 from last week); 9.5% positivity rate
• Cases over 65 years old: 55.6%
• Total cases in long-term care facilities (staff, residents, and those transferred out): 154 (+14 from last week)
• Total deaths in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 23 (+7 from last week); 60.5% of total deaths)
Sarasota County
• Total positive cases: 496 (+80 from last week)
• Deaths: 57 (+3 from last week)
• Total hospitalized: 143 (+1 from last week)
• Total tested: 7,872 (+1,765 from last week); 6.2% positivity rate
• Cases over 65 years old: 53.1%
• Total cases in long-term care facilities (staff, residents, and those transferred out): 150 (+44 from last week)
• Total deaths in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 33 (+4 from last week); 57.9% of total deaths
DeSoto County
• Total positive cases: 61 (+19 from last week)
• Deaths: 6 (+1 from last week)
• Total hospitalized: 13(+1 from last week)
• Total tested: 1.407 (+129 from last week); 4.1% positivity rate
• Cases over 65 years old: 29.3%
• Total cases in long-term care facilities (staff, residents, and those transferred out): 1 (same as last week)
• Total deaths in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 0
Lee County
• Total positive cases: 1,385 (+166 from last week)
• Deaths: 74 (+12 from last week)
• Total hospitalized: 322 (+111 from last week)
• Total tested: 16,423 (+2,769 from last week); 8.2% positivity rate
• Cases over 65 years old: 35.3%
• Total cases in long-term care facilities (staff, residents, and those transferred out): 299 (+16 from last week)
• Total deaths in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 45 (+12 from last week); 60.8% of total deaths
