PUNTA GORDA — A new state-sponsored COVID testing site will open next week on property owned by the Punta Gorda Airport, Airport Chief Executive Officer James Parish told airport commissioners this week.
The plan was for the site to open Monday, however, the company hired by the state, Curative, has not confirmed it will be ready to open then, Department of Health Chief Joe Pepe told The Daily Sun late Friday.
People coming to be tested should not go to the airport terminal, said Airport Communications Manager Kaley Miller. The testing site will be on the west side of Piper Road near the Cheney Brothers company location, she said.
The site will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week, Pepe said. It will offer the PCR test that takes several days for results. This will give the county three state-sponsored sites in all three regions — a rapid antigen test in West County's Tringali Park in Englewood and a PCR test at the Mid-County Library on Forrest Nelson Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
Appointments are required and can be made at charlotte.floridahealth.gov, click on the testing sites link.
There are already testing sites at North Port's Dallas White Park and the Venice Community Center.
Adding a public testing site comes as COVID cases and hospitalizations remain high in Charlotte County.
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for Charlotte County suggest case numbers are steadily rising, however those charts are misleading, Pepe said. Case numbers peaked in Charlotte County on Jan. 6 with 406 cases, he said. Numbers are now declining, but slowly and unevenly.
"We saw the rapid rise of cases as omicron proliferated, and we had the holidays in there," Pepe said.
Holiday travel has consistently caused spikes in case numbers, he said.
Looking at weekly averages for the week ending Jan. 19, the county reported 2,068 cases according to the CDC, which was an increase of 29% from the week before. The positivity rate as of Jan. 17 was 34.5% of people testing positive out of those getting tested.
Hospitalizations are increasing as is the use of intensive care beds for COVID patients, but the rates are still manageable, Pepe said.
CDC data shows 97 COVID patients admitted to local hospitals in seven days ending Jan. 18, which is 45% more than the prior week.
While case numbers have exceeded the numbers from the county's September surge, hospitalization at present had not yet reached the peak from September when daily admissions exceeded 20. The new admission average rate was 13.57 daily as of Jan. 18. The percent of intensive care beds used by COVID patients was 15.7% for the seven days ending Jan. 18. That's up 6% from the week before.
Pepe confirmed the CDC's report of no deaths from COVID in Charlotte County since late October. Reporting of deaths in Charlotte County tends to be periodic, with the state releasing accumulated data at one time after each death is evaluated by teams of experts.
For vaccinations, 64% in the county have received the two-dose vaccines. With boosters now required to ward off illness, that rate falls to about 27% of the population, based on the CDC's statement that 43% of fully vaccinated in Charlotte County also have the booster.
Sarasota County officials had their own numbers.
"According to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 weekly situation report for Jan.14 to 20, 2022 there have been 5,280,903 COVID-19 cases in Florida with 63,763 deaths reported. Sarasota County has reported 77,008 total cases with 5,447 new cases reported in the last reporting period," it said. "To date, 325,862 or 77 percent of Sarasota residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19."
