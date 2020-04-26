VENICE — There’s a laminated note posted at the several Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory offices in Sarasota County.
“We are here to serve your family and our community 24/7,” the safety notice reads. And then it lists rules for entering and conducting business at the three offices: social-distance yourself, expect number limits on people in Farley buildings, and also expect exclusions if you’re from a state with the highest rates of COVID-19, the deadly virus claiming lives globally.
Welcome to another page of the new normal, where even if death is your profession, you practice extreme caution with a virus that hit us like an atomic blast.
You, for example, divide your 30-member Farley staff into three teams, isolate them to limit risk. Most of them interface closely with COVID-19 victims or their survivors. The nearly 90-year-old firm’s transfer drivers, for example, move COVID-19 victims to a Farley facility. They’re in full protective mode, closely adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines; face shields, gloves and masks for nearly every encounter, living and deceased.
While Farley has handled few COVID-19 victims, its boss has zero tolerance for risking anyone’s health.
“It’s an anxious time, and we’re no different,” said John Williams, who co-owns Farley Funeral Homes with his wife Michelle, the firm’s fourth-generation chief executive. “The new normal is … not good.”
Other than medical or emergency workers, funeral homes have the closest contact with COVID-19 victims, their caregivers and surviving family. While places such as New York, New Jersey and Michigan have far more death and misery, Florida has its share, with some 29,000 confirmed cases and nearly 900 deaths. Anticipating a flattened curve, the state baby-steps itself to normalcy.
Still, Farley Funeral Homes stays at high alert, said Williams, a tall native Kentuckian with a soft drawl, seemingly typecast for his solemn trade. Farley staff practicing self-distancing, for example, now limit arrangement visits to two people, he said. Many arrangements, in fact, are handled via social media platforms. And home visits are eliminated until further notice.
Farley funeral services are also limited in size, with clergy and a handful of family spaced to observe distancing. And Williams is told of other funeral directors asking one or two family to visit their deceased graveside, to grieve and return to their cars.
“And then everyone leaves,” he said.
And while suffering their own deep pain, family of the deceased get it that funeral directors are for a time limited on what they can provide.
“Everyone is very understanding,” he said.
Williams said his firm would hold a memorial “down the road, a community-wide sharing of the losses” when COVID-19 succumbs to its own death.
